Consumer Electronics Show

Sony shows off electric car concept at CES

By FOXBusiness
CES preview: Look for 5G, AI, subscription services, 8K TVs

Constellation Research CEO Ray Wang gives his predictions about the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which kicks off Tuesday.

You never know what will get unveiled at the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

This year, you can add another electric vehicle to the mix, according to The Verge.

Sony introduced a car called the Sony Vision-S, an electric concept sedan meant to showcase the company's products ranging from entertainment to camera sensors.

Courtesy: Sony

The Vision-S features 33 different sensors inside and outside of the car.

There are also multiple widescreen displays, 360 audio, and connectivity.

BlackBerry and Bosch are among the companies contributing to the project.

Sony talked about the car briefly as a way to show the contribution it intends to make toward autonomous driving.

Sony has no plans to sell the car to the public.