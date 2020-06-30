Which universities will be online in the fall?

As many college students are missing out on summer jobs and internships because of the coronavirus pandemic, they're also getting the news that they'll be missing out on an in-person fall semester.

Students at Harvard University and University of California schools, including UC Berkeley and UCLA, can expect remote classes in the fall even if they're technically allowed to live on campus. Other schools, like the University of Pennsylvania, haven't made the call about going virtual for fall 2020.

In early June, Harvard Law School announced the fall semester would be online, citing "the very real concern that testing will not yet be available on the scale or frequency needed to adequately monitor COVID-19-related illness in the Harvard community."

"I have mixed feelings about it, but it does give me the opportunity to diversify my use of time and work on other professional projects while I’m still in school," Ashley Vaughan, a rising second-year student at HLS, told FOX Business.

Schools that plan on mainly offering remote coursework include:

Harvard University

UC Berkeley

UC Davis

UC Irvine

UCLA

UC Merced

UC Riverside

UC San Diego

UC San Francisco

UC Santa Barbara

UC Santa Cruz

Schools opting for a mix of online and in-person learning:

Boston University

Bowdoin College

Carnegie Mellon University

Cornell University (remote learning will be available for students "unable to return")

Stanford University

Williams College

