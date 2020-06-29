Prestigious Williams College to cut tuition, require coronavirus tests for fall reopening

Williams College will slash its fall tuition as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread in the U.S.

The school said In a statement that the total cost of attendance has been reduced by 15 percent, bringing tuition, room and board for the 2020-2021 academic year to $63,200.

On the planned fall reopening, President Maud S. Mandel also spoke to new safety measures the school will take to mitigate spread of the virus, like allowing remote learning to continue.

“I’m eager to welcome our community back," Mandel said. "As beautiful as this campus is, Williams without people just isn’t Williams. To do this responsibly will require significant adjustments to the ways we live and learn, and sharing the commitments and sacrifices needed to protect each other. When in doubt we’re going to err on the side of caution, because what's at stake is the health and wellbeing of our extended community, to which we all have a collective responsibility.”

Williams will offer both in-person and remote learning, with students being able to choose an online curriculum. For students who do opt to return to campus, the school will employ social distancing measures and require face masks in public spaces, including dining halls and the library.

Free COVID-19 testing will also be required for all students upon arrival and weekly throughout the rest of the in-person term. Tests will also be available for staff.

The school said its reopening plan is continually evolving based on recommendations from its public health partners. “If the situation worsens significantly before the start of the semester,” Williams said in the statement, “the college may have to reconsider the decision to reconvene.”

