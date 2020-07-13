Where does Apple make iPhones?

Apple assembles the majority of its iPhones in factories located in Zhengzhou, China, though iPhone parts are also produced in other countries, including the U.S.

The Zhengzhou factory with about 350,000 assembly workers can produce as many as 500,000 iPhones per day, and locals call Zhengzhou "iPhone City," according to a 2016 New York Times investigation.

The tech giant's supplier, Foxconn, is a Taiwanese electronics manufacturing company headquartered in Shenzen, China, which has a population of about 12.5 million residents.

Foxconn plans to invest up to $1 billion in India to move some iPhone production out of China, two sources told Reuters in a July 10 report.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has pointed out that Apple parts are produced at U.S. electronics manufacturer Corning's factories in Kentucky and Texas, but the phones are mostly assembled in China, according to a 2020 New York Times report.

The starting wage for Apple's workers in Zhengzhou is $3.15, the Times reported.

Foxconn's presence in Zhengzhou, a city of about 10 million residents as of 2018, has transformed life for its poorer residents because it has built new roads, homes and power plants, according to the 2016 Times report.

The manufacturing company's Shenzen factory also employs hundreds of thousands of workers. A Shenzhen-based employee told Business Insider in 2018 that they like their jobs at Foxconn because they get Sundays and two national holidays off, plus performance-based bonuses.

Foxconn made changes to its workplace culture after dozens of employees committed suicide, some on the company's grounds, in 2010 and 2011, prompting riots from workers protesting overcrowded dorms, poor sanitization and bad food, according to BI and a 2012 Wall Street Journal investigation.

Apple is linked to at least nine suppliers, including Foxconn, that have factories in India, Thailand, Malaysia, the Czech Republic, South Korea, Singapore and the Philippines, according to investment information website Investopedia.

