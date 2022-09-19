Wegmans discontinues popular self-checkout app, cites losses

Wegmans discontinued its popular self-checkout app that allowed customers to scan and bag items while they shop.

The grocery store chain cited "losses" as the reason for discontinuing the SCAN app, but did not provide further details.

"SCAN users have told us they love the app and convenience it offers," a Wegmans spokesperson told FOX Business in a statement. "Unfortunately, the losses we are experiencing prevent us from continuing to make it available in its current state."

The grocery chain said the app would remain shut off until it can make improvements that meet the needs of its customers and business. Frequent SCAN customers were given a $20 off coupon due to the discontinuation.

"We’ve learned a lot, and we will continue to introduce new digital solutions to streamline the shopping experience for the future," the company added.

Wegmans operates a total of 107 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts and North Carolina.

In 2021, the company reported annual sales of $11.2 billion.

In addition to Wegmans, Amazon, BJ's Wholesale Club, Tops and Walmart-owned Sam's Club have all introduced contact-free checkout technology in their stores.