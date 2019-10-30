Here’s what you need to know about the Web.com data breach

Users of Web.com are being asked to change their passwords after a breach at the company was discovered. The hack occurred in August 2019 and affected data on NetworkSolutions.com and Register.com, which the domain owns, the website said,

Web.com and its subsidiaries allow people to build their own websites.

“On October 16, 2019, Web.com determined that a third-party gained unauthorized access to a limited number of its computer systems in late August 2019, and as a result, account information may have been accessed,” Web.com said in a statement.

The data in question includes “address, phone numbers, email address and information about the services that we offer to a given account holder,” the website said. The company also said the incident has been reported to law enforcement, an outside security agency and that it is in the process of informing impacted customers via email.

This is one occurrence in a series of breaches targeting sensitive information. According to intelligence-data website Risk Based Security, the first six months of 2019 have seen nearly 4,000 publicly disclosed breaches, exposing 4.1 billion compromised records.

That includes a hack at Capital One, the fifth-largest U.S. credit-card issuer, which affected the personal information of about 106 million card customers and applicants, and at First American, a real-estate and mortgage insurer that left 900 million customer files exposed.

