Wearable 'Fresh Air Clip' can detect COVID-19, researchers say

A new, wearable device could give you an early warning that you've been exposed to COVID-19.

The clip-on device called "The Fresh Air Clip" was developed by researchers at the Yale School of Public Health, according to Seattle's FOX 13.

According to a study published by the online journal Environmental Science and Technology Letters, the device captures virus-laden aerosols.

"With this clip we can detect low levels of virus that are well below the estimated SARS-CoV-2 infectious dose," Krystal Godri Pollitt, an assistant professor of epidemiology at Yale, said in a news release. "The Fresh Air Clip serves to identify exposure events early, alerting people to get tested or quarantine. The clip is intended to help prevent viral spread, which can occur when people do not have this kind of early detection of exposure."

According to the study, the virus was detected on clips worn by five of the 62 participants (8%), predominantly in indoor restaurant settings, for five consecutive days.

Researchers say its smaller size could prove to be a low-cost and easy way to detect the virus.

Other larger devices have been developed to detect virus particles in the air.

Godri Pollitt said she hopes to make the clips available to the public in the future.