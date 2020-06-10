Amazon demands 'full accountability' for Michigan cop who arrested black delivery driver

Amazon is demanding "full accountability" for a Warren, Michigan, police officer who is under investigation after his arrest of a black delivery driver working for an Amazon delivery service provider.

"We see what others see in this video, and it's unacceptable," an Amazon spokesperson told FOX Business in a statement. "We expect a swift investigation and full accountability for those involved. Amazon will deploy all necessary resources to investigate the matter with our Delivery Service Provider, as well as to represent and support the driver."

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts called the arrest of the delivery driver an "outrageous and unacceptable physical altercation" and demanded the officer be fired in a now-deleted Facebook post, Fox 2 Detroit reported.

"The previous post regarding an altercation was taken down at the request of the Warren Police Commissioner," Fouts wrote on Facebook on Tuesday. "I await further details based upon additional information. I received several phone calls earlier regarding this incident requiring me to make a statement that any type of aggressive behavior is not tolerated. I was upset that one individual could possibly besmirch the fine reputation of Warren police officers."

Video shows that the delivery driver had parked on the wrong side of the street. The officer in the video appears to be white. More officers responded to the scene.

"One of the ladies who lived at the residence came out and tried to explain to the cop, 'that's my friend's house, he was just delivering a package', like 'I don't know what’s going on here, there's no problem,'" Amondeuz Graham, who recorded the video, told ClickOnDetroit.

FOX Business' inquiry to the Warren Police Department was not returned at the time of publication.

