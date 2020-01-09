Hollywood to use AI to pick next box office hit

Warner Bros. has signed a deal with entertainment analytics company Cinelytic in an effort to predict what types of movies will be box office hits using artificial intelligence.

Cinelytic will help Warner Bros. use an artificial intelligence program with the capacity to analyze potential films and predict which ideas should be put into development that Cinelytic launched last year.

"The system can calculate in seconds what used to take days to assess by a human when it comes to general film package evaluation or a star’s worth," Cinelytic founder Tobias Queisser told the Hollywood Reporter.

While the analytics company cannot guarantee a movie hit, its AI program can assess the value of an actor in a specific plot and how much a film can be expected to make. It can also measure more profitable parameters for packaging, as well as marketing and distribution, including release dates, which will help save executives time.

"Artificial intelligence sounds scary. But right now, an AI cannot make any creative decisions," Queisser said. "What it is good at is crunching numbers and breaking down huge data sets and showing patterns that would not be visible to humans. But for creative decision-making, you still need experience and gut instinct."

Cinelytic Senior Vice President of Distribution Tonis Kiis said the analytics company's AI tools can help "engage" audiences.

"We make tough decisions every day that affect what — and how — we produce and deliver films to theaters around the world, and the more precise our data is, the better we will be able to engage our audiences," he said in a statement.

Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

