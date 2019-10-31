Shooting victim's family claims 8chan, CloudFlare are liable in $1M lawsuit

Four children of a woman killed during the El Paso Walmart shooting are suing CloudFlare Inc. CEO Matthew Prince and the founder and owner of message board website 8chan, asking for $1 million in damages.

Continue Reading Below

Angelina Englisbee, 86, was one of 22 who died when a gunman who reportedly posted an anti-Hispanic manifesto on 8chan opened fire in August. The civil lawsuit also names the parents and grandparents of the suspect, Patrick Crusius, as defendants.

8chan is owned by James Watkins. The site's founder Fredrick Brennan has called for the 8chan to be shut down. CloudFlare stopped hosting 8chan after the shooting.

"This lawsuit is intended to honor the life of Angelina Maria Englisbee to Stop the Hate," according to the office of the family's lawyer, James Scherr.

WALMART PLANS TO REOPEN EL PASO STORE WHERE MASSACRE OCCURRED

The suit has been filed in El Paso County district court.

8chan and CloudFlare "were intentional, knowing, reckless or negligent in that they not only knew or should have known of Crusius' schemes, plans and dangerous propensities, but they also provided encouragement, assistance, brain washing and the ways and means for Crusius and other disciples of hate to carry out the plans" that led to Englisbee's death, the lawsuit alleges.

AFTER EL PASO WALMART SHOOTING, ADVICE FOR RETAILERS FROM SECURITY EXPERTS

The lawsuit also alleges that Crusius' parents and grandparents were negligent in training and overseeing him.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

A lawyer representing the parents and grandparents, Chris Ayres, told the Wall Street Journal: "The reality is that this family, too, was shocked and stunned by these events. We believe the facts will show that the family did nothing other than provide Patrick the love, care, and support that any family would."