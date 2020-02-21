Walmart eyes sale of Vudu streaming service to NBCUniversal: Report

NBCUniversal is in talks to buy on-demand video streaming service Vudu from Walmart Inc., The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

Vudu customers can buy or rent movies and shows. It also has a free ad-supported service. Its apps are installed on more than 100 million devices in the U.S., according to the report.

Walmart bought Vudu for $100 million in 2010, according to the report. Financial terms of a possible NBCU purchase of the service weren’t reported.

NBCU is preparing to launch its new streaming service, Peacock, which will be priced at $4.99 per month or $9.99 per month without ads.

Vudu’s service would complement Peacock and NBCU’s movie ticket and rental business, Fandango Media, people familiar with the talks told the Journal. Vudu’s movie-rental business is reportedly seven times the size of Fandango’s by revenue.

Walmart was reported to be shopping Vudu around last fall.

