Walmart eyes sale of Vudu streaming service to NBCUniversal: Report

On-demand rental service could complement Peacock

By FOXBusiness
NBCUniversal is in talks to buy on-demand video streaming service Vudu from Walmart Inc., The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

Vudu customers can buy or rent movies and shows. It also has a free ad-supported service. Its apps are installed on more than 100 million devices in the U.S., according to the report.

Walmart bought Vudu for $100 million in 2010, according to the report. Financial terms of a possible NBCU purchase of the service weren’t reported.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
WMTWALMART INC.118.58+0.89+0.76%
CMCSACOMCAST CORP.45.82-0.20-0.43%

NBCU is preparing to launch its new streaming service, Peacock, which will be priced at $4.99 per month or $9.99 per month without ads.

NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service is a nod to the media company's peacock logo. (NBCUniversal)

Vudu’s service would complement Peacock and NBCU’s movie ticket and rental business, Fandango Media, people familiar with the talks told the Journal. Vudu’s movie-rental business is reportedly seven times the size of Fandango’s by revenue.

Walmart was reported to be shopping Vudu around last fall.

