Walmart CEO Doug McMillon says AI will change 'literally every job' in the world as retail evolves

Walmart executives said artificial intelligence will have a hand in reshaping every job in the world, including at the retail behemoth otherwise known as the nation's largest private employer.

Walmart Chief Executive Doug McMillon said it's "very clear that AI is going to change literally every job" during a workforce conference at the company's Bentonville headquarters, according to the Wall Street Journal.

McMillon is among several chief executives who have been vocal about technology changing the function of some roles, even eliminating some positions. At Walmart, McMillon made it clear that some jobs and tasks would be on the chopping block due to artificial intelligence. At the same time, it will also help create new roles.

OPENAI TEAMS UP WITH WALMART TO TRAIN MILLIONS OF WORKERS IN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

"Maybe there’s a job in the world that AI won’t change, but I haven’t thought of it," McMillon said during the conference.

Executives at Walmart have already discussed AI's implications on its workforce during planning meetings with leaders tracking what job types will decrease, increase and stay steady.

Still, offering some reassurance, McMillon said during Walmart's Opportunity Summit in Bentonville the company's goal is "to create the opportunity for everybody to make it to the other side."

"Walmart has a history of getting stronger in moments of change, and with AI, we’re not waiting around – we’re leaning in to make it work for our customers, associates and partners," A Walmart spokesperson told FOX Business.

Over the next three years, the company told FOX Business it expects its headcount, which sits at about 2.1 million global workers, to remain flat as roles evolve.

"That’s why we’re providing associates with AI training and pathways to careers that are in high demand, both today and in the future," the spokesperson added.

OPENAI ANNOUNCES FIVE NEW STARGATE DATA CENTER LOCATIONS IN MULTIPLE STATES FOR AI PROJECT

Earlier this month, Walmart Chief People Officer Donna Morris told employees in a note that the company teamed up with OpenAI to provide both frontline and office-based workers with free AI training to prepare them for the "jobs of tomorrow."

"As we prepare associates across all areas — from supply chain to stores to tech — for the jobs of tomorrow, this free access to AI certifications and training through OpenAI will empower associates to lead and innovate in the retail industry," Morris said in the note to employees.

OPENAI ROLLS OUT CHATGPT PARENTAL CONTROLS WITH HELP OF MENTAL HEALTH EXPERTS

The company, like many others in the retail sector, has already implemented artifical intelligence in various aspects of its business to streamline tasks. It has been experimenting with AI technology for more than seven years, including the rollout of a voice assistant, "Ask Sam," which automates tasks for Walmart and Sam's Clubs associates.

The voice assistant is "built on natural language processing" and "helps associates do a number of different tasks," Sam's Club Chief Technology Officer Vinod Bidarkoppa previously said.

In 2021, Walmart also started utilizing AI to enhance online grocery ordering . For instance, the company is using deep learning AI to identify the best substitutes for customers if an item selected is out of stock. A year later, it rolled out automated inventory scrubbers to Walmart-owned Sam's Club locations nationwide.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WMT WALMART INC. 103.08 -0.08 -0.08%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The company is also leveraging a proprietary storage and retrieval system in its Arkansas-based Market Fulfillment Center that helps Walmart associates fill online grocery pickup and delivery orders faster than before.

The automated bot, dubbed Alphabot, will retrieve items from the fulfillment center's storage system and bring them to an associate at a picking station. The system holds inventory separate from the store floor.