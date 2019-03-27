Volkswagen, Amazon partner on cloud network to boost production

German automaker Volkswagen is partnering with Amazon Web Services to implement cloud-computing technology at production facilities in order to streamline its manufacturing and logistical efforts, the companies announced in a press release on Wednesday.

Dubbed the “Volkswagen Industrial Cloud,” the system will link operations at the automaker’s 122 manufacturing plants, tracking production rates, parts and vehicles. Volkswagen said the system will “increase plant efficiency and uptime, improve production flexibility and increase vehicle quality” across its brands, including Porsche and Audi.

“We will continue to strengthen production as a key competitive factor for the Volkswagen Group. Our strategic collaboration with AWS will lay the foundation,” said Oliver Blume, CEO of the Porsche brand and board member at Volkswagen Group. “The Volkswagen Group, with its global expertise in automobile production, and AWS, with its technological know-how, complement each other extraordinarily well.”

Over time, Amazon Web Services will streamline the exchange of data across more than 30,000 facilities and 1,500 suppliers that comprise Volkswagen’s supply chain, the release said. Machine learning technology will help to improve production efficiency.

“Volkswagen’s industrial cloud, which will reinvent its manufacturing and logistics processes, is yet another example of how Volkswagen continues to innovate and lead,” said Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon’s cloud computing division.