Viral video shows humanoid robot chasing wild boars off street in bizarre encounter

A humanoid robot known as Edward Warchocki was captured on video chasing a group of wild boars in Warsaw, Poland, in a bizarre encounter that has quickly gained traction online.

Video of the incident shows the robot moving toward a small group of boars gathered near the roadside, prompting the animals to scatter and retreat as the machine advances.

The brief clip highlights the unusual sight of a human-like machine confronting wildlife in an urban setting.

Edward Warchocki is a humanoid robot with an online presence in Poland, where it appears in public-facing content and social media videos, according to its official website.

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The robot has drawn attention for interacting with people in everyday environments, contributing to its growing popularity online.

Wild boars are a known issue in parts of Warsaw and other Polish cities, where they frequently wander into residential neighborhoods and busy streets in search of food. The European country has also held annual culls since 2019 in an effort to curb the threat of African Swine Fever, which threatens the pork industry, according to the Max Planck Institute for the History of Science.

Encounters between humans and the animals are not uncommon, though the involvement of a humanoid robot adds a new and unexpected twist.

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The unusual moment comes as humanoid robots are increasingly moving beyond controlled demonstrations and into real-world environments.

Recent examples have shown humanoid robots performing complex movements such as maintaining balance and executing flips, assisting travelers in public spaces like airports and being developed for large-scale manufacturing as companies push toward mass production, as previously reported by Fox News Digital.

Some companies are also working on AI-powered humanoid systems designed for industrial use, signaling a broader shift toward integrating the technology into everyday settings.

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While most of these robots are still being tested or deployed in structured environments, the Warsaw video offers a glimpse of how such machines may begin to intersect with unpredictable situations in daily life.

The clip has drawn widespread attention across social media, with viewers expressing a mix of amusement and curiosity.

"Wild animals must not be intimidated, because they can attack humans. If no one scares them, they don't care about humans. I have a lot of them on my estate, and they don't respond to people," one Instagram user wrote.

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Another added, "This is a historical event. Glad to live in the time when this represents Poland," while a third commented, "Bravo Edward."

Fox News Digital’s Kurt Knutsson contributed to this report.