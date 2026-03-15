Video shows Cybertruck nearly drive mom and baby off overpass: lawsuit

A Houston woman sued Tesla last month after she says her Cybertruck, allegedly operating in self-driving mode, was captured on camera nearly sending her and her infant off a bridge before ultimately crashing into an overpass barrier.

The woman, who claims she suffered multiple injuries in the August 2025 incident, is suing Tesla for $1 million in a liability and negligence case, according to the lawsuit.

"On August 18, 2025, our client Justine Saint Amour was driving her Tesla Cybertruck on Houston's 69 Eastex Freeway with autopilot engaged," Attorney Bob Hilliard said in a statement to FOX Business.

"Something terrifying happened, without warning, the vehicle attempted to drive straight off an overpass."

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In the dashcam video of the incident, driver Justine Saint Amour was in a Cybertruck that was expected to follow a right-hand curve of a Y-shaped overpass.

The car then appeared to barely turn, continuing straight ahead, before violently crashing into a concrete barrier on the overpass. As it ricocheted from the impact, parts of the vehicle were seen flying off.

Amour's attorney added that just before the crash, she disengaged the driver-assistance feature and tried to take control of the wheel. However, the vehicle was already too far in motion for any intervention to be effective, the law firm indicated.

"She tried to take control, but crashed into the barrier and was seriously injured (mostly her shoulder, neck, and back)," Hilliard said.

Saint Amour suffered serious injuries to her right shoulder, neck and back, including two herniated discs in her lower back and one in her neck, the Austin American-Statesman reported, citing Hilliard Law. Saint Amour also sprained the tendons in her wrist and suffered nerve damage to her right hand, which can cause numbness, a burning sensation and overall weakness, the lawsuit claimed.

Local outlet Khou 11 added that her 1-year-old child was also in the backseat during the incident but was unharmed.

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The lawsuit alleged that Tesla misrepresented the capabilities of its driver-assistance system and was negligent in the design of its "Autopilot" feature. It also claimed that the company failed to incorporate safety mechanisms such as more effective emergency braking systems or liDAR, a sensing technology that measures distances.

"Tesla’s self driving relies on cheap video cameras alone, with no LiDar," Hilliard said. "The vehicle also lacks a proper driver alert system to ensure drivers are ready to take over driving."

Hilliard Law posted a statement on social media last Wednesday, saying "Tesla could have avoided all of this by not cutting corners."

"Tesla’s decisions made Justine’s accident inevitable," Hilliard added. "This company wants drivers to believe and trust their life on a lie: that the vehicle can self-drive and that it can do so safely. It can’t, and it doesn’t."

The lawsuit, filed in Harris County District Court, comes as Tesla was recently forced to comply with California regulations over false advertising claims related to its "Autopilot" feature.

The case, filed by the California DMV in 2022, alleged that Tesla misleadingly marketed its advanced driver assistance systems as autonomous driving technology under the names "Autopilot" and "Full Self-Driving."

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While the automaker attempted to challenge the ruling, it ultimately adjusted the system’s "Navigate on Autopilot" name to "Navigate on Autosteer," among other rebranding changes.

Tesla’s shift is part of a high-stakes effort to protect its business while aggressively expanding its fleet of Robotaxi services, including the recent launch of the Cybercab — a fully autonomous ride-hailing vehicle designed without a steering wheel, pedals or any physical controls.

FOX Business reached out to Tesla for comment, but did not hear back.