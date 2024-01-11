Video game voice actors furious over SAG-AFTRA union's AI licensing deal

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) unveiled a deal with an artificial intelligence gaming company this week that allows the licensing of digital replicas of actors' voices, and some members are not happy about it.

SAG-AFTRA announced the agreement with Replica Studios in a blog post on Tuesday, saying the contract allows Replica to work with voice actors in the union to create and license a digital replica of performers' voices to be used in games.

"With this agreement, we have achieved fully informed consent and fair compensation when it comes to the use of our members' voices and performances," SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said in a statement.

"We are proud to work with Replica in leading the way to make it easy for these companies to access SAG-AFTRA’s world-renowned talent in an ethical manner that ensures consent and fair compensation for their contributions," he added.

SAG-AFTRA's blog post stated that its agreement with Replica was "approved by affected members of the union's [voice-over] performer community," but a number of prominent gaming voice actors felt "blindsided" by the deal and are furious over it, according to BBC News.

The outlet reported that Guinness World Records-holder Steve Blum, whose voice is featured in more than 300 game appearances, said that "'nobody' he knew of had approved the deal," and World of Warcraft voice actor Andrew Russell referred to the agreement as "garbage."

The BBC went on to report that Shelby Young, a voice actor featured in the forthcoming "Persona 3: Reload," said she was "really disappointed" in the union over the move; "Pokémon" voice actor Veronica Taylor questioned why the contract was approved without a vote from members.

But in a statement in the blog post, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher touted the agreement as "a great example of AI being done right."

The tension over the AI voice agreement for gaming comes two months after SAG-AFTRA reached a tentative agreement that ended a 118-day strike in a fight for short-term compensation and future royalty payments for film and television performances, in addition to AI stipulations.

The terms of the deal were not revealed at that time.