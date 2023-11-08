SAG-AFTRA strike ends after tentative agreement approved
SAG-AFTRA strike halted Hollywood productions for more than 100 days
SAG-AFTRA reached a tentative agreement Wednesday to end a 118-day strike which brought Hollywood productions to a grinding halt and left thousands unemployed for months.
"In a unanimous vote this afternoon, The SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical Committee approved a tentative agreement with the AMPTP bringing an end to the 118 day strike," a representative for SAG-AFTRA said in a statement provided to FOX Business.
"The strike officially ends at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, November 9."