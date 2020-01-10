Vermont bill would ban cellphones for people under 21

Cellphone users are receiving a call back to reality with the introduction of a new Vermont bill.

Continue Reading Below

A proposed bill, introduced by Vermont state Sen. John Rodgers, a Democrat, seeks to ban the use and possession of cellphones for anyone under 21.

The senator said the bill was proposed to make people think about the certain liberties they're willing to give up and that reaction to the proposal should spark conversation around safety, and prompt Americans to keep an open mind.

"People are willing to give up their Second Amendment right but get defensive about giving up the First [Amendment]," Rodgers told FOX Business.

The bill aims to remedy these findings regarding teenage cellphone use:

The use of cellphones while driving is one of the leading killers of teens in the U.S. Young people abuse cellphones by bullying and threatening others, which has been linked to acts of suicide Internet and social media access via cellphones can be used to recruit terrorists and other extremists Mass shooters have used cellphones to research previous shootings

ROBOCALLERS UNDERCOVER AS APPLE TECH SUPPORT, SPOOFING STORE NUMBERS

"In light of the dangerous and life-threatening consequences of cellphone use by young people, it is clear that persons under 21 years of age are not developmentally mature enough to safely possess them, just as the General Assembly has concluded that persons under 21 years of age are not mature enough to possess firearms, smoke cigarettes, or consume alcohol," the bill states.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Those who violate this law could face up to one year in prison and/or a fine of up to $1,000, according to the bill.

However, Rodgers said he doesn't actually intend for the bill to become law.

"It's meant to make a point," Rodgers said. "I wouldn't vote for it myself."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS