Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Verizon
Published

Verizon outage: Wireless carrier is aware of ‘issue impacting service’ as thousands of users report problems

Reports are coming in nationwide of a problem with Verizon’s network, leaving customers in an SOS mode

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for September 30

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

A Verizon spokesperson told FOX Business on Monday that the wireless carrier is "aware of an issue impacting service for some customers" as tens of thousands of people across the U.S. are reporting outages. 

"Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue," the spokesperson added. 

Data from the website Downdetector shows that there were more than 100,000 reports of Verizon service outages around 11 a.m. ET. 

The outages are being reported from all over the U.S., but are more prevalent along the East Coast in cities such as Atlanta, Georgia, Washington, D.C., and the New York City metropolitan area. 

VERIZON PLAN TO INSTALL 5G POLES ALONG POPULAR JERSEY SHORE BEACH STIRS UPROAR 

verizon

Verizon users are reporting service outages on Monday, Sept. 30, across the U.S. (Photo Illustration by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Users on X are claiming that their phones are stuck in an SOS mode. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
VZ VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC. 44.91 +0.02 +0.04%

VERIZON-FRONTIER DEAL: HOW IT COULD IMPACT CUSTOMERS 

A Verizon Wireless stand at the Mobile World Congress

Visitors walk past a Verizon stand and a 5G sign at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in February 2023. Verizon says it is aware of the service issues and is working to fix them. (Getty Images)

It’s not immediately clear what is causing the reported service disruptions. 

Verizon logo on phone

Verizon said Monday, Sept. 30, that it is "aware of an issue impacting service for some customers." (CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS        

Apple says on its website that "if you see SOS or ‘SOS only’ in the status bar, your device isn't connected to your cellular network, but you can still make emergency calls through other carrier networks." 