Verizon outage: Wireless carrier is aware of ‘issue impacting service’ as thousands of users report problems

A Verizon spokesperson told FOX Business on Monday that the wireless carrier is "aware of an issue impacting service for some customers" as tens of thousands of people across the U.S. are reporting outages.

"Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue," the spokesperson added.

Data from the website Downdetector shows that there were more than 100,000 reports of Verizon service outages around 11 a.m. ET.

The outages are being reported from all over the U.S., but are more prevalent along the East Coast in cities such as Atlanta, Georgia, Washington, D.C., and the New York City metropolitan area.

Users on X are claiming that their phones are stuck in an SOS mode.

It’s not immediately clear what is causing the reported service disruptions.

Apple says on its website that "if you see SOS or ‘SOS only’ in the status bar, your device isn't connected to your cellular network, but you can still make emergency calls through other carrier networks."