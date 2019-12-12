Verizon powers up first 5G shipyard in US

Newport News Shipbuilding, a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries, in Virginia has become the first 5G shipyard.

The system is being powered by Verizon's 5G Wideband Service.

Companies are looking to use 5G technology in transforming the shipbuilding and manufacturing industries.

“We are excited to partner with Verizon on our digital journey and be one of the first complex manufacturing businesses in the US to have 5G on-site,” Bharat Amin, executive vice president and CIO of Huntington Ingalls, said in a statement. “Adding this capability to our infrastructure will allow our workforce to have the right information, at the right time, and at the right location to perform their jobs.”

The 5G high bandwidth and speed are expected to enable automation, advanced robotics, real-time analytics and 3D holographic design.

5G is expected to be able to support up to 1 million connected devices per square kilometer.