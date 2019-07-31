Verizon introduces 5G to 4 new cities

Verizon rolled out its 5G Ultra Widebrand service in four more U.S. cities on Wednesday, including Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Detroit and Indianapolis.

The American phone provider said it is "excited" to expand the "5G future" past the five cities it originally debuted the service in. The first cities that received the service were Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver Providence and St. Paul.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg VZ VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC. 55.27 -1.36 -2.40%

“Customers in these cities are at the forefront of game-changing technology, with access to download speeds and bandwidth that will power the future of consumer, business and government mobile applications," Kyle Malady, Verizon’s chief technology officer, said in a statement.

Malady also said that companies that "embrace new technology," like 5G, will "have a leg up" in competition, which will help them attract new businesses and create jobs.

Verizon will offer the service in 30 more cities beginning later this year, including: Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Des Moines, Houston, Kansas City, Little Rock, Memphis, Phoenix, San Diego, and Salt Lake City. The company plans to announce more before the end of the year as well.

Consumers can access the service through five 5G-enabled devices – the LG V50 ThinQ 5G™, the moto z3 and z4 combined with the 5G moto mod, the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G or the Inseego MiFi® M1000.

Verizon's says its 5G service allows consumers faster download speeds and the ability to use applications more efficiently. It also says the service is especially useful in dense, urban areas where "people tend to congregate," such as parks, museums, college campuses and large stadiums. These are among some of the reasons Verizon believes that the four additional cities are a good fit for the service.

Verizon will also expand its 5G service throughout each of these four cities throughout the year.

Here is a deeper look at the four additional cities that will receive Verizon's 5G service.

Washington, D.C.

Verizon's 5G service is available in several spots across the city for consumers, businesses and government agencies alike. Among many of the places around the city that will have access to 5G are areas near the National Mall and the Smithsonian, Washington University, the White House, Downtown, Ronald Reagan National Airport, Mt. Vernon Square, Navy Yard, Freedom Plaza and George Washington University Hospital.

FILE- This Jan. 3, 2018, file photo shows the Capitol in Washington. The government is financed through Friday, Jan. 19, and another temporary spending bill is needed to prevent a partial government shutdown after that. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Expand

Atlanta

The 5G service will initially be concentrated in neighborhoods near Downtown, Midtown and Tech Square. The service will also be available near several Atlanta landmarks including the Fox Theater, Emory University Hospital Midtown, Mercedes Benz Stadium, Home Depot Backyard, Centennial Olympic Park, Georgia Aquarium, World of Coca Cola and parts of Renaissance Park.

Atlanta, Georgia, USA downtown city skyline.

Detroit

In Detroit, 5G Ultra Wideband service will initially be concentrated in parts of Dearborn, Livonia, and Troy, including areas around the Oakland-Troy Airport.

Aerial with Downtown Detroit skyline in the distance, with a blue sky with puffy fair weather clouds and Windsor, Ontario, Canada in the background, the Detroit River on the left, and a lighthouse, marina, and park in the foreground.

Indianapolis

The service will first be offered in areas near Arsenal Heights, Fountain Square, Hawthorne, Historic Meridian Park, Lockerbie Square, Ransom Place, Renaissance Place, Castleton, Crown Hill, among other locations. It will also be available in some of the city's landmark spots and public places such as Garfield Park and Indiana University School of Medicine.