US to charge North Koreans over WannaCry, Sony cyberattacks: US official

ASHINGTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department is poised to charge North Korean hackers over the May 2017 global WannaCry ransomware attack and the 2014 cyberattack on Sony Corp, a U.S. official told Reuters on Thursday.

The charges are part of a strategy by the U.S. government to deter future cyberattacks by naming and shaming the alleged perpetrators.

(Reporting by Christopher Bing Additional writing by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)