Uber offering $24.99 per month discount memberships

Uber announced Tuesday that it is offering $24.99 per month memberships to users for discounted rides and Uber Eats orders.

The announcement comes as the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt the rideshare company's services in ways both good and bad as people stay home. Uber Eats revenue grew 113 percent to about $1.2 billion in the second quarter of 2020 while its ride service fell 73 percent in the same quarter.

"Whether you're a parent juggling hungry mouths at home, or a commuter heading back to the office, the world in which you use Uber has evolved in rapid and unprecedented ways. As part of our response, we've doubled down on ensuring access to your everyday needs remains seamless as ever," Uber wrote in a blog post.

The $24.99 per month membership called Uber Pass includes 10 percent off UberX, XL and Comfort rides; 15 percent off Uber Black, SUV and Premier rides; free delivery for Uber Eats orders that are more than $15; 5 percent off Eats deliveries more than $15 and free delivery on Uber Eats grocery orders more than $40 where available.

Memberships will be available to start in cities including Hartford, Conn.; New Haven, Conn.; Columbus, Ohio; Honolulu; Madison, Wis.; Milwaukee; Nashville, Tenn.; New York City; Portland, Ore.; Seattle; St. Louis and others, according to the blog post.

The company is also updating its app to include "options like rides, Eats delivery, bikes/scooters, Grocery (as available) and other ride options together in one place," the blog post reads.

