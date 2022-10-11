Expand / Collapse search
Uber facing FTC probe over rewards complaints: report

The ride-share company's Uber Rewards program is set to end Nov. 1

Uber, Lyft driver details current struggles amid record gas prices

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is reportedly looking into allegations related to Uber's soon-to-end rewards program.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
UBER UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC. 24.66 -2.87 -10.42%

The agency reportedly initiated an "informal investigation" over claims from customers that the ride-share company has made using Uber Rewards challenging for users as the program's end date approaches, the New York Post reported Tuesday, citing anonymous sources. A formal investigation could reportedly come as early as the end of October. 

FOX Business reached out the FTC and Uber for comment.

The Uber Rewards program is scheduled to end Nov. 1 after launching in 2018, according to Uber's website. Users were able to earn reward points that can be used for various perks until the end of August, though their points can be redeemed through Uber's apps until midnight local time Oct. 31, the company said.

Some customers claimed they did not get email notification about the program's end, according to the New York Post. One anonymous user reportedly alleged that when he attempted to use his points, he got an error message more than once.

Uber recently reported $8.073 billion in second-quarter revenue for 2022, up from about $3.93 billion the prior year. The ride-share company also posted a $2.6 billion net loss and 1.87 billion trips in the quarter.

In late 2021, it announced the launch of a subscription-based membership program called Uber One. 