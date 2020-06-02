Uber, DoorDash suspend service in cities with curfews over George Floyd protests

Ride-sharing and meal delivery apps are temporarily suspending service in cities across the U.S. to comply with curfews.

Uber and DoorDash will stop service during curfew hours mandated in at least 40 cities and Washington, D.C. as nationwide protests continue in response to the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd last week.

"Our teams on the ground are working closely with each individual city to best support them based on their needs and the local situation," a spokesperson for Uber told FOX Business in an email Tuesday, adding: "Some cities have requested that we suspend operations completely while others want to ensure Uber is available for essential services."

Uber suspended rides over the weekend in cities such as Minneapolis, Oakland, San Francisco and Los Angeles and will continue to do so depending on curfews. The company's CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi announced on Sunday that Uber is donating $1 million to criminal justice reform groups including the Center for Policing Equity and the Equal Justice Initiative.

San Francisco-based food delivery service DoorDash will also temporarily stop operations in cities that have implemented curfews. The spokesperson for the company told FOX Business its tailoring operations based on guidance from local governments, and is "reducing hours to abide by local curfews."

A spokesperson for Lyft did not immediately return a FOX Business request for comment.

