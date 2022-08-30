Uber, ADT partner so users can talk to a safety agent during ride

Uber unveiled live help from an ADT safety agent in a new "safety toolkit" on Tuesday.

"After tapping on the safety shield, riders will see large tiles with all the safety help options available in their area. Our goal is to streamline access to and visibility of our most critical safety features— because in an emergency, every second counts," a company news release says.

For the situations that don't require police, fire or medical assistance, the ride-sharing company partnered with ADT to bring our users the support of an ADT safety expert.

Users nationwide can now get help, via phone or text, from a live safety agent.

UBER DRIVER SHOT AT DURING ATTEMPTED WASHINGTON, DC CARJACKING: REPORT

When a call or text exchange is requested, the agent can monitor an ongoing trip, stay in contact through the duration of the trip, and even reach out to 911 on the user’s behalf with key trip details; like the vehicle’s make and model, license plate number, and GPS location.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"We hope this new feature will give users additional peace of mind knowing that help is available right in the app for any safety situation," the release states.

Uber is also expanding its text-to-911 feature to nearly 60 percent of the US, including all of California and New York City