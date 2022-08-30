Expand / Collapse search
Uber driver shot at during attempted Washington, DC carjacking: report

One suspect is in custody, Metropolitan Police Department says

FOX Business Flash top headlines for August 30

An Uber driver says he was shot at late Monday night during an attempted carjacking involving four people who appeared to be juveniles, a report says. 

One suspect is now in custody following the incident that allegedly unfolded around 10 p.m. in the 4400 block of 3rd Street, in the southeastern part of the city, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson told FOX Business on Tuesday. 

Investigators told Fox5 DC that the driver was picking up a passenger when four other people approached his vehicle. 

An Uber driver says he was shot at during an attempted carjacking in Washington, D.C. (Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

One of the juveniles reportedly got into the victim’s car as he tried to escape the area. 

Police say another one of the suspects then pointed a gun at the Uber driver and opened fire as he sped away, missing the driver and instead striking the other suspect that had hopped inside, according to Fox5 DC. 

Washington DC attempted carjacking

The street in Washington, D.C., where the attempted carjacking was reported on Monday, Aug. 30. (Google Maps)

That individual then got out of the car, but left behind a firearm himself, police reportedly added. 

The suspect who was struck in the car later was taken into custody after showing up at a hospital with gunshot wounds, Fox5 DC reports. 

Descriptions of the other suspects were not immediately available. 