Twitter suspended user who revealed pedophile flag has account suspended

Twitter has apparently suspended a user who previously unveiled a pedophilia flag they designed.

User @ZeebDemon revealed the "YAP" flag Tuesday while celebrating "Alice Day," a day when child predators reportedly share tips and stories with each other online.

"Happy Alice Day, to those who celebrate!" the post read. "I figured, why not use today to unveil the YAP (Youth Attracted Person) pride flag I designed almost a year ago."

The flag appeared to feature blue, yellow, red and purple bars. On Wednesday, the account had been suspended. Fox News Digital has reached out to Twitter.

Some users praised Twitter head Elon Musk for suspending the account.