Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Twitter

Twitter starts subscription service in Canada, Australia

Twitter has been adding new features to attract new users

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for June 3

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Twitter is rolling out a subscription service, starting in Canada and Australia, that offers perks like an undo button for subscribers.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The "Twitter Blue" subscription service will offer features that users have long asked for — but still no edit button. It includes bookmark folders for organizing saved content; an "Undo tweet" feature that gives users 30 seconds to cancel a sent tweet before it appears; a "reader mode" that makes threaded tweets easier to read; and customizable app icons and color themes.

Subscribers will also get dedicated customer support, meaning issues they report could get attention faster than other users.

TWITTER ROLLS OUT VERIFICATION APPLICATIONS TO THE PUBLIC

The subscription costs 3.50 Canadian dollars ($2.89) a month and 4.50 Australian dollars ($3.45). There's no timeline for rolling out the service in other countries.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
TWTR TWITTER, INC. 57.01 -0.12 -0.21%

Twitter has been adding new features to attract new users. The social media site has nearly 200 million daily users, fewer than other social media networks. Facebook had 1.88 billion daily users on average in March 2021. Snapchat, meanwhile, had 280 million average daily active users in the first quarter.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Twitter shares closed Thursday down 15 cents at $57.01.