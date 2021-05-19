Twitter rolls out verification applications to the public

Twitter is rolling out a new verification application process to the public Thursday, saying the company is seeking to give "more transparency, credibility and clarity" to the process of who gets verified on the platform.

The company said it is also "reviewing public applications for verification" on Twitter after working for the past several months on bringing "clarity to the verification eligibility criteria."

Now, every Twitter user will begin to see a new verification application in their Account Settings tab, the company said Thursday. The tab will have users provide information on "who you are" — listing categories that include: activist, organizer or influencer; company, brand or organization; entertainers and entertainment groups; government official or affiliate; journalist or news organization; or professional sports or e-sports entity.

In order to become verified, the user must provide a photo of their government-issued ID, their official email address associated with their profession or a link to their official website.

"If your application is approved, you’ll see the blue badge automatically on your profile," Twitter said. "If you think we made a mistake, reapply 30 days after receiving our decision on your application."

Twitter went on to acknowledge that the policy "may not represent all of the people who should be eligible to be verified on Twitter," so it announced that it is "planning to introduce more categories later this year, such as those for scientists, academics, and religious leaders."

Twitter also said it has started automatically removing the verified badge from accounts that no longer meet their updated criteria for verification, such as those accounts that are "inactive or incomplete," after receiving feedback from the public.

"Today’s application rollout marks the next milestone in our plans to give more transparency, credibility and clarity to verification on Twitter," the company said in a blog post Thursday.

Twitter sees its blue badge as a way for people to "distinguish the authenticity of accounts that are of high public interest."

"It gives people more context about who they’re having conversations with so they can determine if it’s trustworthy, which our research has shown leads to healthier, more informed conversations," Twitter said.

The company on Thursday also introduced new guidelines for already verified accounts, which it says are "intended to encourage healthy conversations for the betterment of the Twitter community overall."

"They follow the philosophy to lead by example, Tweet others how they want to be Tweeted, and serve the public conversation authentically, respectfully, and with consideration," Twitter said in its blog post, adding that even verified accounts "must follow Twitter Rules."

Twitter did warn that verified accounts that "repeatedly violate" those rules are "subject to have the blue badge removed."