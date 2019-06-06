Twitter says it 'updated, reordered, and shortened' its rules after user feedback

Twitter on Thursday announced they “updated, reordered, and shortened” their list of rules in an effort to simplify them.

The social media giant explained the change in a series of tweets, saying that it came in response to user feedback. The company’s guidelines had been updated and changed over time but, as a result, became confusing, they added in a blog post.

“Twitter's purpose is to serve the public conversation. Violence, harassment and other similar types of behavior discourage people from expressing themselves, and ultimately diminishes the value of global public conversation,” the company tweeted. “Our rules are to ensure all people can participate in the public conversation freely and safely.”

As part of the new update, the platform said it established three high-level categories of which rules would fall into -- safety, privacy and authenticity.

The company used its character threshold to explain each rule, it said.

“We’ve gone from about 2,500 words to under 600. In 280 characters or less, each rule clearly describes exactly what is not allowed on Twitter,” it wrote on the blog.

The platform tweeted its rules in a thread, some of which included not allowing users to “threaten or promote terrorism or violent extremism” and having “zero tolerance for child sexual exploitation on Twitter.”