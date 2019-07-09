Twitter updates rules, bars tweets that ‘dehumanizes others on the basis of religion’

Twitter is furthering its hateful conduct restrictions, revealing Tuesday that it's now barring comments “that dehumanizes others on the basis of religion.”

The company announced the update on its blog, offering examples of the types of tweets that are now prohibited.

Tweets reported for being in violation of the policy will be pulled from the social media platform, according to the blog. The rule could also impact tweets issued prior to Tuesday, which is when the rule took effect.

“If reported, Tweets that break this rule sent before today will need to be deleted, but will not directly result in any account suspensions because they were Tweeted before the rule was set,” the company said.

The social network already bars hateful language directed at individual religious adherents.

The update comes after Twitter sought user feedback on how to broaden its hate speech policies "to include dehumanizing language," it tweeted.

"We heard that we needed to be clearer, narrow down our focus and explain how we enforce," the company said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.