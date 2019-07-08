Instagram planning to combat online bullying with two new features

One of social media’s most popular photo-album sites is rolling out new ways it will be combating online bullying.

In an announcement published Monday, Instagram said it will be encouraging positive interactions powered by artificial intelligence (AI), notifying a publisher that their words may be considered offensive.

“From early tests of this feature, we have found that it encourages some people to undo their comment and share something less hurtful once they have had a chance to reflect,” Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram stated in a press release.

Second, the app will also give users a chance to restrict people who may be bullies, but without letting them know. Comments or posts would then only be visible to the person posting unwanted comments.

“Restricted people won’t be able to see when you’re active on Instagram or when you’ve read their direct messages," said Mosseri.

It’s unclear when the second feature will be rolled out onto the platform.