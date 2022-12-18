Twitter bans promotional posts from platforms like Facebook and Instagram

Twitter released a new policy on Sunday banning the promotion of other social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Mastodon.

Since Elon Musk took over Twitter at the end of October, users have seen a number of changes such as getting rid of the original "verification" badge and replacing it with a paid subscription called, Twitter Blue.

Another popular feature recently is the exposure of how the old Twitter regime managed the company’s affairs, through a series of tweets that has come to be known as the Twitter Files.

ELON MUSK SAYS JOURNALISTS ‘THINK THEY’RE BETTER THAN EVERYONE ELSE' AMID SUSPENSION CONTROVERSY

But now, the company does not want any of its users promoting any other social media platform on Twitter.

"We recognize that many of our users are active on other social media platforms," Twitter said through its support tag on Sunday. "However, we will no longer allow free promotion of certain social media platforms on Twitter

"Specifically, we will remove accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social platforms and content that contains links or usernames for the following platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Nostr and Post," the post added.

TWITTER CHANGES RULES AFTER SUSPENDING ACCOUNT TRACKING ELON MUSK'S JET

In the policy, Twitter says it will remove any free promotion of prohibited 3rd-party social media platforms, such as linking out to any of the platforms listed.

For example, "follow me @username on Instagram," "username@mastodon.social," and "check out my profile on Facebook - facebook.com/username," will not be allowed.

If the policy is violated, Twitter support said it will take a number of actions ranging from requiring the tweets to be deleted to temporarily locking the account.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Users who cross post between social media platforms will still be able to do so, as will users who post links or usernames to any social media platforms not listed.