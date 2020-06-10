Twitter tests read before sharing feature for news articles

Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) on Wednesday said it was testing a new feature on Android devices that prompts users to open articles before sharing them.

Continue Reading Below

FACEBOOK, TWITTER, GOOGLE TO REPORT MONTHLY ON FAKE NEWS FIGHT, EU SAYS

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TWTR TWITTER INC. 35.14 -0.78 -2.17%

4 REPUBLICAN SENATORS PUSH FCC TO ACT ON TRUMP'S SOCIAL MEDIA 'CENSORSHIP' ORDER

The social media company has been tightening its policies in recent years amid criticism that its hands-off approach had allowed abuse, fake accounts and misinformation to thrive on its platform.

In May, Twitter prompted readers to check the facts in tweets sent by U.S. President Donald Trump, warning that his claims about mail-in ballots were false and had been debunked by fact checkers.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS