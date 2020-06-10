Expand / Collapse search
Twitter tests read before sharing feature for news articles

Social media giant is prompting some users to open articles before retweeting

Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) on Wednesday said it was testing a new feature on Android devices that prompts users to open articles before sharing them.

FACEBOOK, TWITTER, GOOGLE TO REPORT MONTHLY ON FAKE NEWS FIGHT, EU SAYS

The Twitter logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, U.S., September 28, 2016. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

The social media company has been tightening its policies in recent years amid criticism that its hands-off approach had allowed abuse, fake accounts and misinformation to thrive on its platform.

In May, Twitter prompted readers to check the facts in tweets sent by U.S. President Donald Trump, warning that his claims about mail-in ballots were false and had been debunked by fact checkers.

