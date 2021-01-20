Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Twitter

Twitter locks China's US embassy account for Xinjiang-related tweet

close
Former Twitter Vice President Bruce Daisley provides insight into social media regulations and Twitter’s approach to political leaders’ posts. video

Former Twitter VP: ‘Almost certainly’ social media regulation is coming ‘around the world’

Former Twitter Vice President Bruce Daisley provides insight into social media regulations and Twitter’s approach to political leaders’ posts.

SHANGHAI - Twitter has locked the account of China’s U.S. embassy for a tweet that defended China’s policies in the Xinjiang region, which the U.S. social media platform said violated the firm’s policy against ‘dehumanization’.

Continue Reading Below

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
TWTRTWITTER INC.47.60+1.67+3.64%

“We’ve taken action on the Tweet you referenced for violating our policy against dehumanization, where it states: We prohibit the dehumanization of a group of people based on their religion, caste, age, disability, serious disease, national origin, race, or ethnicity,” a Twitter spokesperson said on Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS