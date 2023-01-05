Twitter hires law firm slammed by Musk multiple times: reports

Social media giant Twitter has hired a law firm that was previously bashed by its current owner and CEO Elon Musk on the platform, as it prepares to take on a new lawsuit seeking $10 billion, according to reports.

Reuters reported that on Wednesday, lawyers from Perkins Coie told a San Francisco judge they would be defending Twitter and former CEO Jack Dorsey in a lawsuit file by Laura Loomer, a far-right activist.

Looner filed the civil lawsuit against Twitter and other defendants and is seeking $10 billion in damages, claiming social media giants, the federal government and corporations are "unlawfully" censoring conservative voices and interfering with elections in the U.S.

The law firm Jenner & Block was representing the company in the lawsuit, but they have since been replaced by Perkins Coie.

Musk has criticized the law firm at least twice on social media.

In a tweet on Dec. 8. he criticized Perkins Coie lawyer Michael Sussman, who was an advisor for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign in 2016.

Sussman was accused of lying to FBI general counsel James Baker when asked if he was working on Clinton’s behalf when he presented the FBI alleged evidence of links between a Russian bank and the Trump Organization.

"There’s a lot more to full transparency just re Russiagate than getting rid of Baker but it’s a big step," Former State Department adviser Amanda Milius tweeted on Dec. 6, 2022. "If Perkins Coie is @elonmusk Twitter’s outside counsel this isn’t remotely enough."

In a reply to Milius, Musk said Twitter was not using Perkins Coie.

"No company should use them until they make amends for Sussman’s attempt to corrupt a Presidential election," he said.

Musk also slammed the law firm on May 20, 2022, when it came to litigation Tesla was involved in.

"Looking for hardcore streetfighters, not white-shoe lawyers like Perkins or Cooley who thrive on corruption," he said. "There will be blood."

According to Reuters, Perkins Coie is representing Twitter in at least six other lawsuits filed before Musk took over the social media platform in October.

Reuters contributed to this report.