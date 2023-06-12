Expand / Collapse search
Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino says site's goal is to be ‘world’s most accurate real-time information source’

Yaccarino took over for Elon Musk following his months-long tenure as Twitter boss

New Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino told employees on Monday that she shares her bosses' passion for unfiltered free speech on the social media platform. 

In a memo titled "Building Twitter 2.0 Together," Yaccarino said it has become clear that "global town square needs transformation to drive civilization forward through the unfiltered exchange of information and open dialogue about the things that matter most to us."

"From space exploration to electric vehicles, Elon knew these industries needed transformation, so he did it," she wrote of Elon Musk.

Yaccarino, the former NBCUniversal advertising executive, became Twitter's new CEO last week, ending Musk's roughly seven-month tenure in the position.

TWITTER'S MARKET VALUE HAS FALLEN TO ONE-THIRD OF ELON MUSK'S PURCHASE PRICE: FIDELITY

Linda Yaccarino speaking at an event

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino sent a memo to employees on Monday where she outlined her vision for the social media platform.  (Richard Bord/Getty Images for Cannes Lions / Getty Images)

In her position as Twitter’s CEO, Yaccarino is meant to "focus primarily on business operations," according to a May tweet from Musk. His role will now center on its product design and technology, the billionaire said.

In her memo, which she posted on Twitter, Yaccarino said Twitter's mission is to be the world's most accurate real-time information source. 

"When you start by wrapping your arms around this powerful vision, literally everything is possible. You have to genuinely believe—and work hard for that belief," she wrote. "We have the opportunity to reach across aisles, create new partnerships, celebrate new voices, and build something together that can change the world. From what I can tell so far, we’re built for this."