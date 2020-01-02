Twitch dominates YouTube, Facebook as top streaming platform

Twitch came out as the top streaming platform for games in 2019.

The free Amazon-owned service, where users live stream themselves playing video games and other users watch, logged more than 9 billion hours watched last year, which was a 20 percent increase year-over-year. That’s compared to YouTube Gaming, which logged just 2 billion streaming hours and Facebook Gaming, which racked up about 350 million hours.

The top five most-watched games were League of Legends, Fortnite, Just Chatting, Grand Theft Auto V and Dota 2, according to the CDN State of Streaming report. The top 10 games made up 5 billion of the 9 billion total hours. And 75 percent of gaming hours watched on Twitch were generated by the top 4,000 streamers, according to the findings.

By garnering 73 percent of the live-game-streaming market share, it faces creeping competition from other platforms. Facebook Gaming viewership increased more than 200 percent year-over-year, YouTube Gaming grew only 16 percent and Mixer, a Seattle-based live platform, had a 149 percent increase in viewership.

Twitch also lost one of its highest-profile contributors, Ninja, who said the inability to make non-gaming content was a factor in leaving the platform. Another contributor, Shroud, also expressed the desire for more ways to connect intimately with fans.

The platform is taking steps to diversify its offering. In October, Twitch announced it partnered with Endel to create a channel to stream music instead of games. And the sounds are designed to improve sleep.

“Sleep is universally important and everyone is not having enough of it — especially gamers,” Endel CEO Oleg Stavitsky, told Variety. “That’s why we decided to bring our sleep-inducing psychoacoustic adaptive soundscapes to Twitch to give their community a chance to sleep better when the streaming is done.”

