SirusXM, Pandora team up to offer exclusive playlists from LeBron James and other sports stars

Now you can listen to the same songs LeBron James does before a big game.

SiriusXM and sports content brand UNINTERRUPTED are teaming up to create athlete-curated playlists available exclusively for Pandora listeners, according to a press release.

In addition to James’ favorite music, fans can stream songs from championship-winning figure skater Adam Rippon, the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green, Minnesota Lynx’s Lexie Brown, Cleveland Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. and former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, among other top stars to come. The playlists are available to listen to now.

One big selling point on the new offer is that fans can “go behind the scenes,” per the release, and listen to songs in real time as athletes warm up or get ready for games.

Beyoncé and Lizzo are a few of the artists listeners can tap into.

“There's a real and deep emotional connection between athletes and music,” UNINTERRUPTED's Chief Executive Officer Maverick Carter said in the release. “I was honored and inspired to be an early part of Beats and to work with Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre to develop something unique that furthers that emotional connection. Together with SiriusXM and Pandora, we're taking that to a new level, giving fans a new way to connect with the athletes they love."

The deal comes after the launch of SiriusXM and UNINTERRUPTED’s “17 weeks” podcast, where host and former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson offers a closer look at the league.

Pandora, which runs at $4.99 a month for a standard plan, has about 66 million active monthly users, according to music data website Musically. That’s compared to a whopping 217 million for Spotify, at $9.99 for a standard plan, and 60 million for Apple Music, which also runs at $9.99 for a base plan. Each service has free promotions as well.

SiriusXM’s stock is up more than 9 percent on the year. It is the parent of Pandora.

