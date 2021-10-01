'Turmoil' at Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin: report

There is trouble at Blue Origin, according to a new report claiming Jeff Bezos' aerospace venture is experiencing a "talent exodus," purportedly due in part to actions by CEO Bob Smith.

The allegations came the day after a group of former Blue Origin employees wrote an open essay slamming what they called a "toxic" culture at the company.

Attrition at Blue Origin has surpassed 20% this year, with many blaming Smith's push to get all the company's employees back into the office, multiple people familiar with the situation told CNBC.

But Blue Origin dismissed the claims, with a spokesperson telling the outlet that attrition "has never exceeded 12.7%" on an annualized rate. The spokesperson also waived off allegations that anything unusual was going on at cmpany.

"We are seeing attrition rates comparable to those reported by other companies as part of what many are calling ‘The Great Resignation,’" the spokesperson said.

A letter posted by 21 former Blue Origin employees on Thursday claimed the workplace culture at Blue Origin has "taken a toll on the mental health of many of the people who make Blue Origin’s operations possible."

The memo went on to say that some employees were "terrified of the potential consequences for speaking out against the wealthiest man on the planet" and others "have experienced periods of suicidal thoughts after having their passion for space manipulated in such a toxic environment."

In response to the letter, a Blue Origin spokesperson told FOX Business, "We provide numerous avenues for employees, including a 24/7 anonymous hotline, and will promptly investigate any new claims of misconduct."