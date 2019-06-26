Trump: US should sue Google for 'trying to rig' the 2020 elections

President Trump on Wednesday said the U.S. should sue tech giants like Google and Facebook and lambasted the platforms, including Twitter, for allegedly trying to rig the 2020 elections in favor of Democrats.

“They make it much harder for me to get out the message," he told FOX Business. "These people are all Democrats, it’s totally biased toward Democrats. If I announced tomorrow that I’m going to become a nice liberal Democrat, I would pick up five times more followers."

Top Republicans have long rallied against the tech industry for alleged bias against conservatives, claims the companies have denied.

A Google spokesperson did not respond to request for comment. A Facebook spokesperson declined to comment.

Trump also directly criticized Twitter for allegedly curbing his ability to get new followers.

"I have had so many people come to me, 'Sir, I can't join you on Twitter.' I see what is happening, 100 percent," he said.

A Twitter spokesperson said the company's focus is on "the health of the service, and that includes work to remove fake accounts to prevent malicious behavior."

"Many prominent accounts have seen follower counts drop, but the result is higher confidence that the followers they have are real, engaged people," they said in an emailed statement.

On the antitrust front, Trump also expressed outrage that the European Union has taken a tougher stance against the tech firms. "We should be suing Google and Facebook and all that, which perhaps we will," he said.

Among other settlements, Google paid roughly $1.7 billion in March to settle allegations that the company restricted competition in Europe with its AdSense business.

The Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission have reportedly divided antitrust oversight of Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon between the two agencies.