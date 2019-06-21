Google stops making tablets, halts production on unreleased models: report

Google has apparently decided to stop making its own tablets.

The company has stopped production of two unreleased tablet devices, Business Insider reported.

Google will move some employees and resources to instead focus on the Pixelbook laptop line, according to the report. Other employees from the tablet projects will move to “confidential projects.”

But the cancelation of the Pixel Slate tablet line doesn’t mean Google is abandoning its popular Chrome OS. Google’s laptops run on the operating system, and companies like HP, Dell, Samsung and Acer have also made devices that run on it.

Rick Osterloh, Google's senior vice president of devices and services, confirmed the news in a tweet Thursday.

"Hey, it's true...Google's HARDWARE team will be solely focused on building laptops moving forward, but make no mistake, Android & Chrome OS teams are 100% committed for the long-run on working with our partners on tablets for all segments of the market (consumer, enterprise, edu)," he tweeted.

He also said Google will continue supporting its partners on tablets and will continue to “fully support Pixel Slate for the long-term."

The company’s Chromebooks have proven popular in education as a cheap and easy-to-manage option for K-12 schools. As of 2017, Google devices accounted for 58 percent of devices purchased for U.S. classrooms, according to reports.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.