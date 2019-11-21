Expand / Collapse search
Trump asked Apple's Tim Cook to help with 5G

The pair toured an Apple facility in Austin, Texas, Wednesday

By FOXBusiness
President Trump is looking at whether or not Apple should be exempt from China tariffs.video

Trump: We should treat Apple somewhat similarly to Samsung

President Trump is looking at whether or not Apple should be exempt from China tariffs.

President Trump asked Apple CEO Tim Cook about building 5G wireless networks in the U.S., he tweeted Thursday.

The pair toured an Apple facility in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, where the tech giant makes its Mac Pro computers.

"I asked Tim Cook to see if he could get Apple involved in building 5G in the U.S.," Trump wrote. "They have it all - Money, Technology, Vision & Cook!"

Wireless carriers say 5G will be one of the fastest wireless technologies ever created," connecting devices and powering the "internet of things" expansion.

