Trump asked Apple's Tim Cook to help with 5G
The pair toured an Apple facility in Austin, Texas, Wednesday
President Trump asked Apple CEO Tim Cook about building 5G wireless networks in the U.S., he tweeted Thursday.
Continue Reading Below
The pair toured an Apple facility in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, where the tech giant makes its Mac Pro computers.
"I asked Tim Cook to see if he could get Apple involved in building 5G in the U.S.," Trump wrote. "They have it all - Money, Technology, Vision & Cook!"
APPLE'S CEO TIM COOK GIVES AUSTIN, TEXAS AN A+
Wireless carriers say 5G will be one of the fastest wireless technologies ever created," connecting devices and powering the "internet of things" expansion.