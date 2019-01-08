Top government officials scrap CES over shutdown

Top officials from the Trump administration no longer plan to attend the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas this week due to the partial government shutdown, FOX Business’ Liz Claman has learned.

“Sources are telling me that Trump administration officials are canceling across the board,” Claman told Stuart Varney from CES on Tuesday. “Nearly every administration official will not be coming.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Transportation confirmed with FOX Business that government officials pulling out include Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Deputy Administrator Heidi King.

Sources told Claman preparations had been made for Chao, a big proponent of autonomous vehicles, to attend, but optics were bad.

“She was to walk the floor and visit certain booths,” said Claman. “Sources even told me that they had done their sweeps here – she is not coming.”

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, who planned to attend a dinner for Waymo, Google’s self-driving car initiative, is also canceling his CES trip.

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai announced last week that he would not attend.

CES is an annual trade show held in the Las Vegas Convention Center where developers have the ability to showcase their new technology and innovations.