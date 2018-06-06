Countdown to the Closing Bell with Liz Claman

Trump negotiation tactics will benefit US: Todd ‘Bubba’ Horwitz
"The Bubba Show" host Todd "Bubba" Horwitz on whether President Donald Trump’s negotiation tactics is taking the United States on the right path towards success.
"The Bubba Show" host Todd "Bubba" Horwitz on whether President Donald Trump’s negotiation tactics is taking the United States on the right path towards success.
Richard Attias, founder of Richard Attias & Associates, grades the G7 Leaders Summit and says he won’t be surprise to see Russia returns to the G8.
Former Assistant Secretary of Defense Larry Korb says establishing a framework for future negation between the U.S. and North Korea would deem the summit a success.
FI Plan Partner CEO Greg Powell discusses which sectors investors should watch and why people should avoid investing in multinational corporations.
David O’ Sullivan, European Union ambassador to the U.S., on German Chancellor Angela Merkel's comment that EU countries have agreed not to allow Russia to return to the G-7 meeting and why he disagrees with President Trump’s recently imposed tariffs.
Heritage Foundation senior fellow Bruce Klingner and former Goldman Sachs Vice Chairman Bob Hormats on whether North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un is willing to put an end to his country’s nuclear weapon’s program and how the North Korean summit will impact the markets.
Joel Trachtman, professor at Tuft’s Fletcher School of Law, discusses President Trump’s press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Fox News contributor Gary B. Smith discusses how the Teamsters union believes that UPS workers are ready to strike and how President Trump’s trade policies could hurt the stock market.
Fox Business contributor Robert Wolf discusses why he disagrees with the Trump administration’s deal with Chinese company ZTE.
FBN’s Charlie Gasparino on how Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett and J.P. Morgan chief executive Jamie Dimon are teaming up to convince CEOs to end quarterly profit forecasts. Gasparino also discusses how Dimon may run for public office.
Maschhoff Family Foods Chairman Ken Maschhoff discusses how American producers are reacting to Mexico’s tariff on U.S. pork.
FBN’s Charlie Gasparino discusses the agenda for the NFL’s meeting with major sponsors.
Pitcairn Chief Investment Officer Rick Pitcairn discusses how his company is counseling investors in this market and which sectors are a winning bet.
XO Group CEO Mike Steib discusses how former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg blasted Google for deciding not to renew a contract with the Pentagon.
Cetera Financial Group CIO Gene Goldman discusses which sectors will be safe if the market declines from President Trump’s trade policies.
SAP CEO Bill McDermott on why it’s unlikely that President Trump’s trade negotiations will have a negative impact on his business.
FBN’s Charlie Gasparino discusses how the NFL plans to meet with major sponsors over the national anthem protests.
B. Riley FBR chief market strategist Art Hogan discusses which companies investors should look into when investing in the Russell 2000.
FBN’s Charlie Gasparino discusses how two major book publishers are refusing to publish Donald Trump Jr.’s book.
Howard Gutman, former U.S. ambassador to Belgium, discusses the impact of President Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs.