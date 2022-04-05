Five times Elon Musk criticized Twitter... on Twitter

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, now the largest shareholder of Twitter, has been an extremely vocal critic of the social media company – in many cases using the platform to express his grievances.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal even acknowledged Tuesday that Musk has been a "passionate believer and intense critic of the service" when announcing Musk's appointment to Twitter's board of directors.

Agrawal said Musk's critical remarks about the platform are "exactly" what the company needs to make it "stronger in the long-term."

As recently as Monday, Musk made headlines for posting a Twitter poll asking his more than 80 million followers if the platform should have an edit button. It was just one of a handful of times that Musk used his Twitter account to throw sly jabs at the company, including Agrawal, over the past few months.

Here is a look at some of Musk's critical comments:

March 26, 2022:

Musk questioned free speech on Twitter and whether the platform is undermining democracy.

"Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy," he tweeted, asking his followers: "Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?"

March 26, 2022:

Musk responded to a Twitter follower saying that he was "giving serious thought" to creating his own social media platform.

March 24, 2022:

Musk tweeted: "Twitter algorithm should be open source." He also posted a Twitter poll, so his followers could weigh in.

According to Protocol, making the algorithm an open source would effectively allow people "to inspect the code that determines which tweets get displayed more prominently in users’ feeds."

January 21, 2022

Musk lambasted Twitter for introducing NFT profile pictures. He called the profiles "annoying" and said it was wasting engineer resources.

"Twitter is spending engineering resources on this bs while crypto scammers are throwing a spambot block party in every thread!?" Musk replied in a follow-up tweet.

December 1, 2021

Musk posted a meme of the famously doctored image of former USSR leader Joseph Stalin standing next to secret police official Nikolai Yezhov, who was later executed after becoming an enemy of the state, according to History.com. The same photo was later retouched under Stalin's direction without Yezhov, according to the outlet.

In the meme, Musk portrayed Agrawal, then the newly named Twitter CEO, as Stalin. The dictator was known for his commitment to censorship. Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was shown as Yezhov.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.