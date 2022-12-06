Expand / Collapse search
Apple

Tim Cook says Apple will buy U.S.-made chips built at TSMC's Arizona factory

The Apple CEO joined President Biden to tout Taiwanese chipmaker's $40 billion investment in the state

Apple might have maxed out on Steve Jobs' innovations: Ross Gerber

Apple, Inc. CEO Tim Cook says his company will be buying more chips made in the U.S.

Cook made the announcement in Phoenix, Arizona, Tuesday, joining President Biden in touting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s (TSMC) announcement it is boosting its chip manufacturing in the state to a total investment of $40 billion.

apple ceo tim cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook listens to President Biden deliver remarks on his economic plan at a TSMC semiconductor manufacturing factory in Phoenix, Ariz., Dec. 6, 2022. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"As many of you know, we work with TSMC to manufacture the chips that help power our products all over the world," Cook said in prepared remarks. "And we look forward to expanding this work in the years to come as TSMC forms new and deeper roots in America.

APPLE LOOKING TO MOVE IPHONE PRODUCTION OUT OF CHINA IN WAKE OF VIOLENT WORKER PROTESTS: REPORT

"When you stop and think about it, it’s extraordinary what chip technology can achieve. And now, thanks to the hard work of so many people, these chips can be proudly stamped 'Made in America,'" Cook said, adding, "This is an incredibly significant moment."

TSCM

TSMC said in a press release its two factories in Arizona are expected to create 10,000 more high-paying high-tech jobs. (TSCM)

Beyond buying TSMC's Arizona-made chips, Cook said Apple will continue to deepen its investments in the U.S. economy.

Apple designs and engineers its products in the U.S. and has them manufactured overseas. According to a report from Bloomberg, the iPhone maker is looking to pivot away from Asia in its sourcing.

Semiconductor chips computer technology

TSMC announced its commitment to construct a second factory that will produce 3-nanometer chips. (Reuters/Florence Lo/Illustration / Reuters Photos)

The outlet reported last month that Cook revealed Apple would begin buying chips from Arizona starting in 2024, when the TSMC plant is scheduled to open, and that the company would also be looking to source semiconductors from Europe.