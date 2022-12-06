Tim Cook says Apple will buy U.S.-made chips built at TSMC's Arizona factory

Apple, Inc. CEO Tim Cook says his company will be buying more chips made in the U.S.

Cook made the announcement in Phoenix, Arizona, Tuesday, joining President Biden in touting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s (TSMC) announcement it is boosting its chip manufacturing in the state to a total investment of $40 billion.

"As many of you know, we work with TSMC to manufacture the chips that help power our products all over the world," Cook said in prepared remarks. "And we look forward to expanding this work in the years to come as TSMC forms new and deeper roots in America.

"When you stop and think about it, it’s extraordinary what chip technology can achieve. And now, thanks to the hard work of so many people, these chips can be proudly stamped 'Made in America,'" Cook said, adding, "This is an incredibly significant moment."

Beyond buying TSMC's Arizona-made chips, Cook said Apple will continue to deepen its investments in the U.S. economy.

Apple designs and engineers its products in the U.S. and has them manufactured overseas. According to a report from Bloomberg, the iPhone maker is looking to pivot away from Asia in its sourcing.

The outlet reported last month that Cook revealed Apple would begin buying chips from Arizona starting in 2024, when the TSMC plant is scheduled to open, and that the company would also be looking to source semiconductors from Europe.