This Silicon Valley company will pay you $10,000 to leave the Bay Area

With Silicon Valley having long been the to go-to destination for tech companies and startups, rent in the Bay Area has skyrocketed over the years to nearly untenable amounts, causing a housing crisis that has displaced lower-income workers and middle-class employees.

Continue Reading Below

However, one company is looking to offset that problem by offering qualified applicants a $10,000 temporary incentive to leave the Bay Area entirely.

MainStreet, a San Jose-based company founded by three former Google employees, is behind the unusual missive, with the company itself working on creating remote work offices and employment opportunities outside of major urban cities and in more suburban and rural communities, according to a recent CNN report.

"The '$10,000 to leave the Bay Area' came about by asking ourselves the question: What is a fun, interesting way to draw attention to a serious and sober mission?" MainStreet CEO Doug Ludlow told CNN. "Our mission is to create jobs in suburban and rural communities, and our goal is to create 1 million new jobs over the next decade."

Of course, the money isn’t necessarily free, as applicants who accept MainStreet’s relocation offer have to stay in their position for a year before actually receiving the $10,000. Ludlow added that the offer only lasts through the end of this month, meaning interested and qualified applicants have just over two weeks to take advantage of this unique opportunity.

SILICON VALLEY TAX TRICK HELPS INVESTORS SAVE BIG

MainStreet’s overall plan is to create more jobs outside of Silicon Valley, as many tech employees have the option to work from home.

The benefits would be twofold, as it would help to tackle the housing crisis in the Bay Area as well as create jobs in otherwise remote and isolated places outside of major urban epicenters. Local and municipal economies outside of the Bay Area would stand to benefit as well, according to Ludlow, as skilled and high-paid employees would not be as beholden to Silicon Valley.

The housing crisis in San Francisco’s Bay Area has long been a problem in the region, with affordable housing plummeting and higher-paid tech workers displacing the lower-income and middle-class workforce in the area.

Meanwhile, the tech companies who are essentially responsible for the housing crisis are trying to do their part in remedying the issue, with Apple recently pledging $2.5 billion in a move to address the housing crisis in the Bay Area. Google has promised $1 billion to redevelop land owned by the company into affordable housing, along with funds to entice developers to build affordable housing in the area.

Facebook, too, has raised $500 million through CEO Mark Zuckerburg to assist his recently launched investment fund “Partnership for the Bay’s Future” in an effort to combat the region’s ongoing housing crisis.

HOW WOMEN SHAPED SILICON VALLEY

"The high cost of living is an enormous problem in the San Francisco Bay Area," Ludlow said. "As a result, families who have lived in the area for decades are now being priced out of their homes. This isn't a sustainable way to grow and maintain a community, and it's a huge problem."

As for MainStreet, admittedly a much smaller entity than the aforementioned big players in Silicon Valley, the company will work with other corporations to recruit and train employees who express an interest in leaving the Bay Area to work remotely, with the employees being trained by MainStreet via video conferencing calls.

Employees who take up the company’s offer will work out of satellite offices known as “MainStreet communities,” Ludlow told CNN.

The satellite offices will house employees working for a number of different companies, which in turn would lessen the isolation that remote work tends to bring, with MainStreet overseeing things like logistics and training.

Ludlow claims that remote work will be “the future of work,” as MainStreet looks to capitalize on that prospect by creating "a sophisticated set of technological tools and services that will help make effective remote work a reality for suburban and rural communities."

SILICON VALLEY DEVELOPING ITS OWN ‘SOCIAL CREDIT’ SYSTEM

"The benefits of effective remote work are clear -- employees are happier, and if they are happier they are far more likely to stay with your company," Ludlow explained to CNN. "In addition, in the Bay Area and New York you have to pay people astronomically high salaries. In other regions, companies can pay their employees less, yet because of the reduced cost of living, these employees have a much higher quality of life than their Bay Area counterparts."

To sweeten the deal of moving out of the Bay Area, MainStreet says it is also providing an additional stipend of $5,000 per month for three months as well as health insurance for employees and their families in the event they lose their job.

Ludlow says the feedback to his company’s objective has been encouraging, with the MainStreet CEO telling CNN that the company has since met with a handful of mayors as well as state and city economic commissions to bring its services to other cities and regions outside of the Silicon Valley and the larger Bay Area.

"There has been a lot of interest from cities and states in our company," Ludlow added. "It's great when incentives can be aligned to the public and private sectors for the benefit of ordinary people."

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE