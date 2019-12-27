Expand / Collapse search
Best deals on tech, electronics found after the holidays

Floor models of televisions can be significantly discounted

By FOXBusiness
FOX Business' Jeff Flock reveals some of the best post-holiday tech deals.video

Best day for tech, electronics deals claimed as Dec. 27

FOX Business' Jeff Flock reveals some of the best post-holiday tech deals.

Now that the holidays are over, retailers are slashing prices on big-ticket items including TVs and headphones.

Dec. 27 is the best day of the year to shop for discounted technology, according to Adobe Analytics,

FOX Business’ Jeff Flock spoke with Carl Prouty at ABT Electronics on Friday in Chicago about the hot deals currently out there.

Prouty pointed to ABT Electronics selling a 65-inch LG OLED TV, which usually goes for $2,400 but is retailing for $1,800 — a $600 savings.

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2019, file photo people shop at a Best Buy store during a Black Friday sale in Overland Park, Kan. On Monday, Dec. 23, the Commerce Department releases its November report on durable goods. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Prouty said the biggest deals are on floor model items that have been returned to the store. For example, an open box, Samsung 75-inch TV, originally retailing for $1,100, was marked down to $650.

The Cyber Guy Kurt Knutsson told FOX Business’ Charles Payne on Friday consumers can count on 27 percent savings while shopping for tech on Dec. 27.

“You’ll see the best savings on video games, consoles, smart speakers, tablets,” he said.

According to Knutsson, the electronics must-have of the season was the Apple AirPods Pro.